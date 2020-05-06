Govt to allow resumption of public transport soon, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways on Wednesday assured bus and car operators of the country that the government is fully aware of their problems and will allow them to resume their services soon.

Addressing the members of Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India through video conferencing, Gadkari said, opening of transport and highways will go a long way in instilling confidence among the public. He said may open soon with some guidelines.

He, however, cautioned over maintaining social distance and adopting all safety measures like hand washing, sanitizing, face masks, etc while operating and

The minister added that his ministry is looking at adopting the London model of public transport, where government funding is minimal and private investment is promoted.

ALSO READ: Chinese companies refute India's claim of faulty rapid testing kits

He also pointed out the poor standards of Indian bus and truck bodies which he said, work for only 5-7 years, whereas the European models last for up to 15 years.

Experts feel that as comes back to life post the lockdown, it will be important for transport organizations to get ready for the 'new normal' and clearly communicate to the stakeholders the implications of it.

“For example, to address health concerns in mass transit, what type of health and safety initiatives have been taken whether it is in the form of sanitising the vehicles, training staff to monitor health of passengers, adopting new technology to integrate health and travel records or provisioning social distancing principles in public transportation,” said Mohammad Athar, partner infrastructure and urban transport, PwC India.

ALSO READ: Liquor volumes may take 20% hit in FY21 due to closed shops, tax hikes

Gadkari said he is aware of the tight financial condition of the Indian market during the ongoing pandemic. The minister said it was a good opportunity to tap the world industry, which may well be looking at an exit from China.

He said, the Indian industry should grasp this opportunity to invite those foreign companies to invest with them in India.

Members of the confederation made suggestions for improving the condition of public transport, which include extending interest payment exemptions, restarting public transport, extending age life limit, deferring state taxes, extending MSME benefits, extending insurance policy validity, etc.