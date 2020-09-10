Govt to clamp down on large firms dodging Rs 2 cr cap on MEIS claims

Anticipating a move by some companies to divide their claims for benefits under the Merchandise Exports of India Scheme (MEIS) by putting in multiple applications in order to work around the new Rs two crore cap, the Commerce Department will keep a close watch on filings. Earlier this month, the Department had capped MEIS claims at Rs two crore for every exporter on shipments made in the period from September 1 to December 31.

It also announced the scheme will finally be stopped on January 1, 2021. According to industry analysts, the move is set to impact large exporters such as ...