Govt to now offer coal mines to private companies only for commercial work

India will now offer coal mines to private companies only for commercial mining and sale purpose, thereby moving away from the earlier regime of offering mines for captive (own) use. The coal ministry has identified 60 mines to be offered in two tranches for commercial mining.

Officials said the ministry was awaiting a high-level committee report of the NITI Aayog on coal, which should come by December. After four years of enabling commercial mining and sale of coal in the new Coal Ordinance (Special Provisions), 2014, the Union Cabinet in February last year approved the ...