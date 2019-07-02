Govt to offer 10-20% of national highway projects on BOT basis for bidding

The government, confident of a revival in private investment, will offer 10-20 per cent of national highway projects this year on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis for bidding. Around 1,200 km of highway stretches have been identified for tendering under BOT, where private operators will invest and run the project during the contract period.

The government will include elements of the hybrid annuity and EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) models in BOT. This includes acquiring land for a project before it is awarded. It is learnt that the National Highways Authority ...