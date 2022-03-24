Govt to release new policy framework to deepen air connectivity in country

The is set to release a new policy framework to incentivise small aircraft and helicopter operations in order to deepen air connectivity in the country.

In 2016 the launched its regional connectivity scheme - called Udan. Over 400 routes and 66 airports have been operationalised under the Udan scheme.

While the Udan routes at present are being operated by 50-70 seater ATR, Bombardier or Embraer aircraft, the proposed policy will cater to small aircraft with 19 seats or less, sea planes and helicopters.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is expected to announce the small aircraft policy at the Wings India event in Hyderbad on Friday.

The biennial event began on Thursday and is being held against the backdrop of Russian invasion of Ukraine that has pushed up the price of crude oil and threatened global growth.

While the 2020 event, held days prior to nationwide lockdown, turned out to be muted affair, the 2022 edition promises to do better in attendance and aircrafts on display. In 2020 there were 8 aircraft on display while this time there are 12, including the Airbus A350 and Embraer E-195 E2.

Transport ministers from France and Laos are attending the event hosted by the and FICCI. Several state government ministers are also attending the event.

"The policy on small aircraft, helicopters and sea planes would be implemented by states. The civil aviation ministry has created a template of a new policy and it would be upon states to take it up," said a person aware of the matter.

The ministry has also proposed different models of disbursing viability gap funding by states to make the small aircraft or helicopter operations financially viable.

Government-owned Alliance Air has leased two 19 seater Dornier-228 aircraft which it intends to operate on routes in North East states.

Also on Thursday, regional airline flybig announced signing of a letter of intent with Canadian plane maker De Havilland for purchase of upto ten new 19 seater Twin Otter Series 400 aircraft.

"In conjunction with the UDAN initiative, the Indian government’s recently released policy to assist in serving small and remote communities, flybig’s goal is to provide connectivity to communities that were not previously accessible by air,” said Captain Sanjay Mandavia, chairman and managing Director, flybig.

“De Havilland Canada’s Twin Otter Series 400 is the right aircraft for our operations because of its proven record for safe, reliable operations and its versatility -- including the capability to land on land or water," he said.