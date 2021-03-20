Govt to set up empowered panel for manufacturing in high technology area

-
The government will set up an empowered committee for manufacturing on high technology area, according to a circular issued by the cabinet secretariat. The committee will be headed by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal.
The move is expected to facilitate investments and promote manufacturing in technology intensive sectors including semiconductors.
Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, deputy national security advisor Rajinder Khanna, officials from external affairs ministry and department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), Tata Sons Chairman N Chnadrasekaran, Bharat
Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani, among others will also be a part of the committee.
Top officials from the finance ministry, including economic affairs secretary, expenditure secretary, revenue secretary will also be invited in the meetings of the committee.
Detailed terms of reference of the committee will be notified in the due course of time, the notification said. The empowered committee will be serviced by DPIIT.
