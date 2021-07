Govt unveils plans for freight smart cities to reduce logistics cost

The commerce ministry on Friday said it unveiled plans for to improve urban efficiency, and create an opportunity for reduction in the logistics costs.

Under the initiative, city-level logistics committees would be formed and they will have related government departments and agencies at the local and state levels.

These would also include the private sector from the logistics services and also users of logistics services, the ministry said in a statement.

“On the freight smart city initiatives, the logistics division is working closely with GIZ (Germany) under Indo-German Development Cooperation, Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) and RMI India. A challenge is expected to be announced to encourage the participation of cities in this initiative," it said.

From the 10 cities to be identified on immediate basis, it is planned to expand the list to 75 cities in the next phase before scaling up throughout the country, including all state capitals and cities that have more than one million population. However, the list of cities to be taken up would be finalised in consultation with the state governments.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri launched a website on 'Freight Smart Cities' and also released a handbook outlining 14 measures that can be taken to improve urban freight. He urged the states to identify 10 cities, to begin with, to be developed as freight and to set up institutional mechanisms for the same.

