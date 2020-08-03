JUST IN
Up in the air: Emerging-market rebound uncertain as Covid-19 runs riot
Business Standard

Green shoots of recovery visible as non-Covid work rises in hospitals

Private hospital occupancies inch back to 50% levels

Topics
Coronavirus | hospitals

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

With unlocking in phases and patients opting not to defer their health needs further, green shoots of recovery are visible in India’s private hospitals. According to leading hospital chains in the country, non-Covid occupancies are rising and hovering at 40-45 per cent.

If one adds Covid admissions to this, occupancies have breached 50 per cent in the past few weeks. A leading hospital network in North India said Covid occupancies accounted for nearly 65 per cent of its admissions in April-May. Now they are at 30-35 per cent, the rest being non-Covid admissions for ...

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 06:02 IST

