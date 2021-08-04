Groundnut sowing areas remain stressed, shows CRISIL's DRIP index

-
ALSO READ
More rain, but more pain: CRISIL's DRIP scores indicate stress in 4 states
Rainfall normal, but oilseed areas a worry: CRISIL's DRIP index
Patchy monsoon could impact pulse and oilseed output, fueling inflation
After patchy start, southwest monsoon revival fuels hope for kharif crop
Monsoon 1% below normal at half-way mark; kharif sowing improves
-
The south-west monsoon continues to progress decently, barring some areas of stress. Thecumulative all-India rainfall was just 1% below normal as on August 2, 2021, same as a week back.
Region-wise, there has been improvement in the north-west, where rainfall was 1% above normalcompared with 7% below normal as on July 24. This is salutary because the region accounts for 43.7% of India’s foodgrains production.
Likewise, the southern peninsula received 13% above-normal rains. Central India was normal, with no deviation from its long-term trend. However, in the east and north-east (together considered a meteorological subdivision) rainfall was 13% below normal. Put another way, as on August 02, only one of the four meteorological subdivisions of India had below-normal rainfall.
Now to the specific pain points: In central India, major kharif producers Gujarat and Odisha continue to see substantially inadequate rainfall – 36% and 21% below normal, respectively.
Overall kharif sowing is 41.9% lower on-year for the week ended July 30 because of the high base of last season – when a bounteous monsoon had triggered large-scale sowing. However, compared with the average of the past five seasons, sowing is 7.6% higher.
But state-level rainfall data alone does not tell the complete story, because there are vulnerabilities that arise from inadequate irrigation that also need to be considered.
CRISIL’s Deficient Rainfall Impact Parameter (DRIP) does just that. It provides a holistic impact assessment of deficiency by factoring in the irrigation buffer available across states and crops.
Typically, higher the DRIP score, more adverse the impact of deficient rains.
Among crops, groundnut (Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu) has a DRIP score higher than both, the last season and the five-year average. This reflects low irrigation buffer, especially in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, with irrigated crop area for groundnut at just 12.4% and 33.3%, respectively.
At an all-India level, only 27.5% of the groundnut crop area is under irrigation, according to government data. Gujarat accounted for 46% of India’s groundnut production in 2019-20, the latest year for which state- and crop-wise data is available.
That means, despite the improvement in rainfall, a few major states and an important oilseed crop remain stressed.
Better spatial distribution of rains is crucial in the days ahead.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU