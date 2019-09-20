GST Council may be asked to decide on compensation to states in 45 days

The Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) is likely to ask the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in the meeting on Friday to decide on the issue of extension of compensation to states within the next month and a half to help the panel make a realistic projection of revenue in its report, which is expected by November.

States have been strongly pitching for extension of the compensation period by three years to 2024-25. However, the Centre might oppose any such move in view of the weak revenue situation, where collections are failing to grow by 14 per cent, which was promised to states ...