GST Council meeting next week may consider e-way bill for gold transport

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is likely to consider imposing bills for the movement of and precious stones within a state at its meeting next week.

This is based on the recommendations of a group of ministers (GoM) headed by Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal, which is expected to table its report at the Council’s meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to government officials in know.

The move, if approved by the Council, will help track the movement of and could aid in detecting tax evasion and smuggling amid rising prices of the yellow metal. is viewed as a hedge against inflation and a safe haven investment during adverse times.

The ministerial panel’s report proposes empowering states to decide on imposing the rule, rejecting the idea of introducing it for inter-state movement on the grounds of feasibility.

The GoM has suggested setting a minimum threshold value of Rs 2 lakh for generating such bills, leaving it to the states to decide on a higher threshold.

At present, bills are compulsory for both intra-state and inter-state movement of all consignments valued over Rs 50,000, except for gold.

Security concerns

The report has been prepared after taking into consideration the concerns expressed by various states with respect to the security of the gold and precious stones as well as of the persons carrying such consignments in case the system is implemented.

To ensure the safety of the transporters of precious metal, various measures have been considered like encrypting e-way bills, restricting the availability of e-way bill data to senior officers of commissioner rank and above, and not capturing the details of the transport vehicles.

It recommends that only part A (quantity and value of goods supplied) of the e-way bill should be required to be filled without any need for filling part B (the transporter’s details).

The modalities of generating such will be worked out by the Network, if approved.

Once the states decide to mandate e-way bills, they have to hold consultations with the jurisdictional commissioners.

Kerala initiative

A high-level ministerial panel was set up by the Council in 2019 to examine the feasibility of implementing e-way bills for movement of precious metals and to suggest alternative mechanisms for controlling tax evasion.

The proposal was initially mooted by Kerala, which flagged a severe decline in revenue from the sale of precious metal after the introduction of .

The GoM is learnt to have examined the data on revenue collection, import, export, consumption, price trends, and estimates of gold smuggling. It also deliberated on various measures for preventing revenue loss on account of tax evasion on gold and precious stones, including the requirement of generating an e-way bill, as suggested by Kerala.

Other suggestions

The panel has also suggested mandating e-invoicing for taxpayers supplying gold and precious stones, who have an annual aggregate turnover of Rs 20 crore or more for business-to-business transactions.

The recommendations also include levying on reverse charge mechanism basis on the purchase of old gold by registered dealers and jewellers from unregistered persons and this may be referred to the fitment committee of the GST.