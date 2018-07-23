GST exemption on warehoused gold a major relief to jewellery exporters

The Council in its 28th meeting held Saturday proposed that supply of warehoused goods to any person before clearance for home consumption will not be treated as a sale, and will not attract

This is a major relief for jewellery exporters and banks importing gold on behalf of exporters. To avail such relief, banks will have to import gold and store it in a customs-bonded warehouse. They can then supply the metal to exporters without customs clearance, as on imported goods will apply only when such goods are cleared for domestic consumption. The relief will be extended to imports, on which some job work has to be done prior to re-export.

Since no tax payment for goods imported for export is required, it will help release working capital held in tax, which they have to claim as refund.





Surendra Mehta, National Secretary, Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), says, “Banks must keep at least 20 per cent of imported gold in bonded warehouses so that exporters can access it from them without Banks need to co-operate and change their methodology in national interest, so that exporters benefit.” Usually 20 per cent of the gold imported by or on behalf of exporters is earmarked for re-export. Currently banks don't stock such gold in bonded warehouses but have their own storage facilities, as they on consignment.

However bullion refineries will not benefit from this. Mehta said, “This amendment of job work does not favour dore refiners, as gold produced from dore is refined in india. Thus, if the gold is bought from refiners, then GST on job work would still be payable. We have requested government to include GST exemption on job work in respect of gold purchased from refiners and exported as jewellery.”