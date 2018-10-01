GST mop-up rose to Rs 944.42 billion in September, 6.7 mn GST returns filed

-
GST mop-up rose to Rs 944.42 billion in September, from Rs 936.90 billion in the previous month, the Finance Ministry said Monday.
As many as 6.7 million Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns were filed in September.
Of the Rs 944.42 billion collected last month, Central GST (CGST) mop-up is Rs 153.18 billion, State GST (SGST) is Rs 210.61 billion, Integrated GST is Rs 500.70 billion (including Rs 253.08 billion collected on imports) and cess is Rs 79.93 billion (including Rs 7.69 billion collected on imports), the ministry said.
"The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after settlement in September, 2018 is Rs 305.74 billion for CGST and Rs 350.15 billion for SGST," it added.
