Business Standard

GST would apply if a rented residential building is sublet as hostel: AAAR

Residential properties taken on rent by families or individuals for own use exempted

Topics
GST | Housing rent | Residential units

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

gst

Renting residential buildings to commercial entities that sublet them to educational institutions as hostels will invite goods and services tax (GST).

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 11:41 IST

