Gujarat eases labour laws, offers land to firms shifting base from China

Joining the likes of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, on Friday announced easing of in the state in an attempt to attract investments post lockdown.

The state government also offered land and infrastructure for and projects that were looking to shift base from to other destinations.

"All the new projects that seek to operate for at least 1200 days, or are operational for 1200 days, would be exempt for all the provisions of labour laws, except three. The state government has also identified over 33,000 hectares of land for global seeking to relocate their projects from China," said Vijay Rupani, chief minister, Gujarat, in his address via social media.

Except for laws pertaining to the payment of minimum wages, following safety norms and adequate compensation for workers in case of an industrial accident, no other provisions of the labour law would apply for such companies, Rupani said.

"They would get approval online and the provisions would be applicable from the day they begin operations. A new ordinance would be brought in to bring this into effect," Rupani said. The move is aimed at not only providing employment in the state but also providing business opportunities for ancillary services as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the state," the chief minister added.

In a bid to attract global firms looking to relocate from China, "plug and production" facilities will be provided.

"There are many Japanese, Korean and other who want to shift. To facilitate plug and production, several locations in Sanand, Dahej, Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC)'s industrial estates and Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) have already been identified," Rupani said.

The state government has also reached out to relevant ministries at the Centre, including Ministry of External Affairs as well as embassies of several foreign governments, along with the said companies for extending an invitation to consider as an alternative destination.

Meanwhile, the Dholera SIR Developers Association (DSIRDA), too, has reached out to the state government extending support to any global company planning to relocate from and looking for other destinations.

"We are committed to supporting the government for any local requirement, including affordable labour sourcing, affordable residential facility, safety and security as well as other works related to government requirements," said Rajdipsinh D Chudasama, vice president of DSIRDA.

Gujarat's competitiveness in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) into the state can be seen from the fact that it received Rs 24,012 crore worth of FDI in the first half of fiscal 2019-20 itself, which was almost double, compared to the FDI worth Rs 12,612 crore received in the entire fiscal 2018-19.

Moreover, out of the 2574 large industries set up across India in the last three years, 734 large units were set up in Gujarat alone, which Rupani has attributed to transparent, pro-people and pro-industry policies of the government.