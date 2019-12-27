Gujarat govt to compensate farmers affected by locust swarm attack

-
The Gujarat government has assured compensation to farmers who have been affected by the recent locust swarm attack.
The state government on Friday said locusts in around 25 per cent of affected area have been killed through pesticide spraying. On a war footing now, it has deployed 100 tractor-mounted pesticide sprayer teams, along with 16 from the central government to tackle the locust menace, according to Punamchand Parmar, additional chief secretary, Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation Department.
While Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has assured compensation to aggrieved farmers, their demand for availability of electricity during the day has also been addressed. Farmers had sought electricity during the day to run water pumps and ward off locusts by playing loud music or noises.
