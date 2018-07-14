H-1B visa alert: Donald Trump makes things worse for Indian techies

Many H-1B holders could face deportation if their application for extension or change of status is rejected and their tenure of stay granted by the US government has expired, according to the new US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) policy.

Announced on June 28, the policy memorandum empowers USCIS to issue a "Notice to Appear" (NTA) order for a person whose visa petition for transfer or extension has been denied. Once the application is denied, the H-1B visa holders are deemed to present "unlawfully in the US."

And the worst part is that the person would have to stay in the United States for many months, that too without a job, for court hearing by an immigration judge.

Earlier, if the H-1B extension was denied, the visa holders could have left the US on their own and come back to India. However, now if the NTA has been issued for someone, he or she has to stay in the US and appear in the court for immigration proceedings.

If he or she leaves, the person will face a ten-year bar on re-entry to the US, according to a report published in The Times of India. Though he can move the court for voluntary departure.