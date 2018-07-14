H-1B visa alert: Donald Trump makes things worse for Indian techies

Now merely losing your petition for visa extension can place a person on the same fast-track as a criminal, even if he or she were never arrested or charged before.
The Trump administration failed to meet its deadline for the second time this year to issue a notification on its decision to terminate the work authorisation of H-4 visa holders, mostly Indians who are spouses of professionals having H-1B visas.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had informed a US court in March that it was working to issue a Notice of Proposed Rule Making in June this year.
At the end of the June, the DHS did not give any explanation for not issuing the notice of proposed rulemaking.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU