HDFC MF, which has exposure to (HREL) in six of its schemes, has taken a markdown of another 12 per cent on its exposure to the

The fund house in a note said, “despite having adequate cash, has defaulted on its payment obligations triggering a further downgrade in the of NCDs to ‘IND D (SO)’ by India Ratings." After the additional markdown, the total markdown on the exposures stands at 37 per cent.