High fuel prices a burden, Centre-states must talk: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
Rising petrol prices a 'Dharma Sankat' situation for FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Key states turn down FM Nirmala Sitharaman's proposal to cut fuel tax
Why costly diesel burns a bigger hole in your pocket than petrol
Budget 2021: Agri infra cess of Rs 2.5 on petrol and Rs 4 on diesel
59% respondents cutting spends to cope with rising fuel prices: survey
-
Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday admitted that there is enough case for reducing fuel prices as it’s a burden on consumers, adding both the Centre and the states should talk and address it.
The price of petrol has shot above the Rs 100 mark in some states and is at all-time high in most. The government had hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel last year to realise gains arising from international oil prices plunging to a two-decade low.
Addressing journalists at Indian Women’s Press Corps, the FM said the pricing is dharma sankat.
Both the Centre and the states draw revenues by taxing fuel, and 41 per cent of the tax collected by the Centre goes to the states, Sitharaman said. “So, there is an issue which is layered and it is matter that ideally the Centre and states should talk about.”
On whether bringing fuel under GST would address the issue, the FM said the call has to be taken by the GST Council. “They are well within their interest to take it up and discuss.”
Stimulus to be funded by borrowing, revenues
The fiscal stimulus would be funded by borrowings and revenues, and the taxpayers will not be charged even a single penny, said the FM.
“I am not expecting the stimulus to be funded by taxpayers. Not a rupee from the taxpayer. The entire amount .... is shown as revenue and borrowings. The government is borrowing to spend, but it is not taking from people,” she said.
I-T raids
Defending the recent income-tax (I-T) raids on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, Sitharaman said the same individuals were raided in 2013, but it wasn’t made into an issue then.
Without commenting on individual cases, the FM said it’s in the national interest to check if some evasion is happening.
The I-T department on Wednesday raided the residences and offices of Pannu and Kashyap, leading to criticism from Opposition parties as both are outspoken critics of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government.
“I am not commenting on a particular case. But I want to ask, should we raise questions whether there was a serious omission and commission, or should we raise a question about ‘oh it’s happening now’? Please look back. It happened in 2013 (also),” Sitharaman said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU