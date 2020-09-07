Highway traffic rises but full recovery may take another quarter

More vehicles are plying on the country’s highways now compared to April and May. However, what the traffic data also suggests is uneven recovery, signs of the improvement tapering and a wait for monsoon to end and trade to pick up for a full recovery.

Road developers are also pinning hopes on the last two quarters for a full recovery and a year-on-year (YoY) growth in traffic numbers. In a recent report, rating agency ICRA noted the e-way bills generated in the first two weeks of August was at 91 per cent of the same period in the previous year. The improvement is significant ...