Business Standard

Home durables: Govt moves to protect consumers' right to repair-maintenance

The government has sent letter to 23 home appliance companies, including LG, Samsung, Havells, Philips, Sony, and Bluestar

Topics
consumer rights | indian government | Home appliances

Pratigya Yadav & Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

Blue Star's water purifiers
Currently, most consumer durable products face problems in getting their defective products repaired or exchanged

In a move to protect customers’ rights to repair and maintain home appliances, the Centre has asked top consumer durables firms to share data towards creation of a common repository of information on their service centres and repair policy. The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs has reached out to LG, Samsung, Havells, Philips, Sony, Bluestar, Panasonic, among others on the issue, two senior government officials said.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 06:10 IST

`
