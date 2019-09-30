How 3 Gujaratis have come together to attempt to spin gold out of garbage

Sandeep Patel is a serial entrepreneur and a Gujarati by birth. Designing viable business models comes naturally to him and making money runs in his genes. A bit like Rumpelstiltskin, no matter what you give him, he tries to spin it into gold.

Like with his previous enterprises, Sandeep’s natural instinct led him to dry waste. Estimates show that urban India generates at least 62 million tonnes of municipal solid waste annually. Of this, only 20 per cent is treated and 50 per cent is dumped in landfills. If the same trend continues, it is estimated that by 2030, the landfills would ...