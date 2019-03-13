How a gritty Indian market has been rallying ahead of Lok Sabha elections

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices touched six months’ highs on Monday, with overseas investors pumping in close to $4 billion ahead of the general elections. Market participants whom Business Standard spoke to expect the rally to continue, as political uncertainty fades away with a recent opinion poll suggesting that the NDA government has an upper hand in government formation at the moment.

But this isn’t the first time markets have rallied in the run-up to general elections. In fact, a Business Standard analysis of stock market data shows that in three of the last ...