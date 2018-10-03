How changes to labour laws helped improve Andhra's business-friendly image

Changes in labour laws were among the key initiatives taken up by Andhra Pradesh government in the past four years towards creating a business-friendly environment in the state. Andhra Pradesh stood first in ease-of-doing-business (EODB) rankings in the country twice and was ranked second once during this period, while labour reforms were seen to be a key driver in attracting new investments into the state.

Labour reforms linked to EODB targets were achieved cent per cent every year, according to officials. The state government brought about three major legislative changes in ...