JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Kashmir shutdown caused $1-bn losses, will sue govt, says trade body
Business Standard

How much of their Budget 2019-20 allocations have ministries spent?

On September 30, 53.4 per cent of BE 2019-20 was spent by various ministries/departments

Business Standard 

Rajya Sabha
Source: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur in Rajya Sabha

On September 30, 53.4 per cent of BE 2019-20 was spent by various ministries/departments, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

How much of their Budget 2019-20 allocations have ministries spent?

How much of their Budget 2019-20 allocations have ministries spent?
First Published: Wed, November 20 2019. 00:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU