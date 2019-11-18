JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India committed to becoming a $26-bn defence industry by 2025: Rajnath
Business Standard

How scrap recycling has opened a door for steel makers to meet high demand

Tata Steel is making an entry into scrap recycling business to give a push to formalising the steel scrap generation industry for the benefit of secondary sector

Kunal Bose 

Tata Steel made all its 16.81 million tonnes (mt) of crude steel in India last year through the primary blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF) route. The company’s production capacity at Kalinganagar in Odisha is being enhanced from 3 mt to 8 mt by way of installing a 5,800 cubic metre BF, to be the largest in the country.

Its entire targeted capacity expansion to 30 mt by 2025 is likely to be produced via the BF-BOF channel. Even then, Tata Steel acknowledges the secondary sector that includes electric arc furnaces (EAFs) and induction furnaces (IFs) where ferrous scrap is the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, November 18 2019. 21:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU