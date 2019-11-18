How scrap recycling has opened a door for steel makers to meet high demand

Tata Steel made all its 16.81 million tonnes (mt) of crude steel in India last year through the primary blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF) route. The company’s production capacity at Kalinganagar in Odisha is being enhanced from 3 mt to 8 mt by way of installing a 5,800 cubic metre BF, to be the largest in the country.

Its entire targeted capacity expansion to 30 mt by 2025 is likely to be produced via the BF-BOF channel. Even then, Tata Steel acknowledges the secondary sector that includes electric arc furnaces (EAFs) and induction furnaces (IFs) where ferrous scrap is the ...