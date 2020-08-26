How the SC order on use of natural resources could muffle investments

The Supreme Court has just thrown a curve ball at companies doing business in India--at least those that deal with natural resources ranging from dirty coal mines to new-economy data mines. All of them may need to do a rethink of their models based on what the Supreme Court has to say on sovereign rights to natural resources.

For instance, the government is planning to award contracts for the use of the national health data stack. Should companies remain interested if they cannot pass on their value addition when there is a bidder for them? The Reserve Bank of India has floated plans ...