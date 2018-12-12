How the under-privileged in India went through the boom and crisis periods

The condition of dalits and tribals in India has always been a matter of debate for one clear reason — there is no substantial progress in the lives of communities that suffered due to inequality, and inequality of opportunities further crippled their chances to improve, to an extent.

Accurate data on the comparative conditions of scheduled castes (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs) with the general populace are not available. The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) in India is coming up with surveys in the coming months, and they will throw some light on the situation of ...