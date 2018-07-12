HRD ministry mulls freeing higher education panel of political meddling

The ministry of human resources development is going for a rethink over the inclusion of its minister in the advisory council of the newly proposed Higher Education Commission of India. The Commission is slated to replace the (UGC).

The HRD minister's exclusion would make the new statutorily free from direct political interference, according to educationists and former government officials, who had criticised having a minister in an independent body.

“Based on the suggestions received, we will re-examine provisions of the draft Bill including the role of the advisory council,” R Subrahmanyam, secretary of higher education in the MHRD, told Business Standard.

released the draft version of the on June 28 and had sought comments and suggestions from educationists and stakeholders till July 7. The deadline for the same has been extended to July 20.





The long-standing reform of the UGC, which was established in 1956, was initially sought by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA-I) government. The then government had proposed an all-in-one body to regulate higher education across all streams.

Acting upon it, the current government has proposed the new HEC, which changes the nature of higher education regulation in the country, say experts. After its formation, colleges and universities would be subject to a set of certain norms and quality standards. Institutions that fail to abide by these standards will face penalties or cancellation of authorisation at the extreme.

The ministry is also considering making corrections in the draft to address the special needs of regions, institutions and sections of society lagging in access to quality education, in a bid to make the independent body more inclusive, said ministry officials.

Only 25 per cent of Indian youth aged 18-23 were able to gain access to higher education in 2016-17, up only four percentage points from 21.5 per cent in 2011-12. For scheduled caste and scheduled tribe students, the ratio was 21.1 per cent and 15.4 per cent, respectively.

The ministry has received more than 5,000 responses to the draft, with the inclusion of minister and lack of facilitation of affirmative action being the major points of criticism. “We are taking the comments positively,” said Subrahmanyam.

The promises to elevate standards of higher education in India and makes ensuring learning outcomes and quality of education its prime responsibility. In contrast, the UGC's chief motive was to disburse grants, and scrutinise and monitor funding.



But experts said the HEC falls short on making higher education accessible and affordable to the under-privileged classes in society.

“The act still remains silent on affirmative policy action like reservations in teaching and non-teaching staff, executive bodies in a university, namely the senate, courts and executive council,” said Sukhadeo Thorat, former chairman of the and professor emeritus in Centre for the Study of Regional Development, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

was aware of this and used to regularly write to colleges and universities to make sure affirmative action policies were being implemented, he said.

On private sector participation, Subrahmanyam said two members in the 14-member HEC, who would be serving vice-chancellors of Universities, could be from private universities as well.