Huge spike in states' Q4 spend to be used mostly to settle current bills

States will be writing out more cheques in the last quarter of this financial year, giving a most sought-after bump up to government spending. Quite a bit of it is unplanned in a year when states have had to turn to markets instead of being able to depend on the Centre.

Data on their borrowing and the headroom they have built up shows this trend clearly. Of the three months of the third quarter, states have borrowed less from the markets in both, November and December. During these two months, states have borrowed Rs 1.28 trillion while they could have borrowed Rs 1.36 trillion, or six ...