IAF block on indigenous HTT-40 aircraft keeps door open for Swiss trainers

The Indian Air Force has refused to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Hindustan Turbo Trainer - 40 (HTT-40) basic trainer aircraft. An RFP is essential for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to develop the engine that will power the Indian-designed trainer.

HAL has to pay Rs 180 crore to US firm Honeywell, to upgrade its TPE-331-12B engine that will power 106 HTT-40 trainers needed by the Indian military. HAL is willing to pay, but the company’s board insists that the money be disbursed only after the IAF demonstrates its intention to procure the HTT-40 – through an ...