IAF to increase squadron strength; 3 more to be inducted in 2020

There is finally light at the end of the tunnel for the Indian Air Force (IAF), which is at its lowest point since the 1970s with just 28 fighter squadrons operational as against the authorised 42. A senior IAF planner told Business Standard that the squadron strength would not fall any lower.

Starting from 2020, numbers will gradually rise. Three squadrons will be inducted this year, while only two squadrons will be withdrawn from operational service. One new squadron, which will be raised in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, in the coming months, will be equipped with new Sukhoi-30MKI ...