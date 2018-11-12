IIP grows marginally to 4.5% in September; October CPI inflation at 3.31%

Industrial production grew to 4.5 per cent in September on the back of good performance by the manufacturing sector and higher offtake of capital goods and consumer durables.

The manufacturing sector remained unchanged at 4.6 per cent in September on a month-on-month basis.



The Consumer Price Index-based Inflation was at 3.31 per cent in the month of October compared with 3.77 per cent in the month of September.



Food inflation fell to -0.86 per cent for the month of October, compared to 0.51 per cent for the month of September.

Primary Goods was unchanged at 2.6 per cent on a month-on-month basis.