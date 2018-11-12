JUST IN
India paid far more in cotton subsidies than WTO's prescribed 10%, says US
Business Standard

IIP grows marginally to 4.5% in September; October CPI inflation at 3.31%

BS Web Desk 

Industrial production grew to 4.5 per cent in September on the back of good performance by the manufacturing sector and higher offtake of capital goods and consumer durables.

The manufacturing sector remained unchanged at 4.6 per cent in September on a month-on-month basis.

The Consumer Price Index-based Inflation was at 3.31 per cent in the month of October compared with 3.77 per cent in the month of September.


Food inflation fell to -0.86 per cent for the month of October, compared to 0.51 per cent for the month of September.

Primary Goods growth was unchanged at 2.6 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

First Published: Mon, November 12 2018. 17:36 IST

