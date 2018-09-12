IIP growth slows to 6.6% in July; down from 6.9% in June

Growth in the fell to 6.6 per cent in July against a five--month high of 6.9 per cent in the previous month.

This can be attributed mainly to the manufacturing segment — constituting the bulk of the index at 77.6 per cent — growing by 7 per cent, up from only 6.9 per cent in June.

The data came almost two weeks after the numbers showed that manufacturing grew by a nine-quarter high of 13.5 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year largely due to a low base effect.

In the index of industrial production, electricity generation grew by 6.7 per cent in July against 8.5 per cent in June and mining by 3.7 per cent against 6.6 per cent.

Among the 23 sub-sectors within manufacturing, three sectors showed year-on-year contraction, down from four in June.