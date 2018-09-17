Import curbs on consumer durables, luxury cars to hit festive sales

It is that time of the year when demand for luxury cars, consumer durables and readymade garments peaks, thanks to the strong festive season purchases. But companies which market imported products or use significant imported content are a worried lot.

Reason: The government wants to discourage import of non-essential products to bridge the current account deficit and arrest the decline of the rupee. In fact, an expert panel under the Cabinet Secretary is looking to cut India’s dependence on imported televisions, refrigerators and washing machines by placing further import ...