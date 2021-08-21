In a first, CCPA initiates class action proceedings against 9 companies

In a first such case, the Central Authority (CCPA) has started “class action proceedings” against 9 firms for failing to refund payments during the coronavirus pandemic. The action has also been initiated for not displaying the "country of origin" on the products, the Times of India reported.

The firms include online travel companies, a social media firm, and an e-commerce firm. This is the first time that class action suit provisions have been invoked to protect a group of consumers, the newspaper reported.

CCPA was formed in 2020 under the Act. It has the mandate to regulate matters related to unfair trade practices, consumer rights, and false or misleading advertisements.

Firms have been issued instructions to comply with the CCPA orders. CCPA may file class action suits in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) if the firms fail to comply with the instructions.