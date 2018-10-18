In-flight connectivity: Govt okay with internet, but puts calling on hold

Your wait to surf the internet during a flight may soon be over but you will have to wait for voice calls as the government has raised concerns over security, a report in the Times of India said.

According to the report, said her ministry has sent the final notification on allowing mobile services on aircraft to the

"Once it is approved, we will issue the notification regarding its rollout," Sundararajan said.

However, she added the applications will be invited for the use of data only.

"We will be inviting applications only for data now. On voice, the gateway issue is there. We need to have the mobile voice gateway within India," she added.

Security remains the key concern behind voice services.

The committee of secretaries (CoS), led by the Cabinet secretary, has made it clear that only Indian/local gateways and satellites should be used for providing voice services.

The India-based gateway was preferred keeping possible security threats in mind.

However, the report said, Trai had not objected to the use of the international gateway for providing in-flight connectivity.

The telecom ministry has already discussed the issue with the and also with representatives of aviation companies and telecom operators.

To have the gateways in India, companies will need to make investments on the ground (for equipment) as well as in space.

Also, there are issues related to the upgrade of the aircraft and their capacity to offer

Some companies have said that they may need to pull out the aircraft for fresh fitments, and thus their services can be impacted.

The decision to allow calls and internet on the air was approved by the on May 1, following which the government had expressed hopes of the services being rolled out by August.