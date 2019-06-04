In second term, Narendra Modi shifts to 5th gear for Ujjwala scheme

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the scheme for providing cooking gas connections to the poor, was held up as one of the key social sector schemes that helped the BJP to win large swathes of votes in rural areas.

To answer the opposition criticism that the poor in some areas are unable to afford a refill, the government has decided to allot only 5-kg cylinders in areas where the rate of refill is low, instead of the regular 14.2-kg cylinder. At present, the price of a 14.2-kg non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Delhi is Rs 737.50 a cylinder, while, with ...