JUST IN
Russian crude oil imports touch a record high in February, shows data
India's slowing GDP growth mirrors trend in top global economies
Housing, auto drive personal loan growth in January, says RBI data
All India House Price Index rises 2.8% in Oct-Dec quarter: RBI data
Core sector output at a four-month high of 7.8% in January, shows data
Chinese foreign minister to attend G20 meet; Japan minister to give a miss
States borrow a record Rs 32,800 crore, cost jumps by 7 bps to 7.68%
Nafed intervenes to stabilise markets as onion and potato prices plunge
Budget session of Chhattisgarh Assembly to start from Wednesday
Raj CM approves Rs 147 cr to set up IT development and e-governance centre
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
India's slowing GDP growth mirrors trend in top global economies
icon-arrow-left
Indian Army testing armed drone variants that won recent wars
Business Standard

Russian crude oil imports touch a record high in February, shows data

American shipments to India plummeted 58% from a year earlier

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine civil war | India

S Dinakar  |  Amritsar 

Oil, Crude oil

India continues to defy US-led sanctions on Moscow, as over one in three barrels of crude oil flowing to India in February came from Russia, shipping data shows.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 20:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.