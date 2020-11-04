India likely to reach pre-Covid growth levels by fiscal-end: Finmin

The on Wednesday said the economy is recovering at a fast pace and is likely to reach pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of the current financial year. However, it cautioned that the second wave of pandemic may derail recovery as a breach of social distancing is being observed.

The finance ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in its Monthly Economic Review for October said that continuous improvement in forward looking Reserve Bank of India (RBI) indices of consumption and business sentiment for the next year augurs hope of a strong economic rebound. This is also corroborated by the International Monetary Fund’s October 2020 projection of 8.8 per cent real growth of India in FY 2021-22, which is the highest globally, the report noted.

The IMF had last month said that Indian economy was severely hit by the pandemic, and is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year.

Cautioning about the second wave of pandemic, it said that “a steady contraction of active covid cases and a low case fatality rate has instilled measured optimism in India that the worst is behind us. But a second wave of the pandemic in advanced nations is a grim reminder of how reality hits back when caution is compromised.

It added that with more people coming out on the street, self protection is the only way to deal with it as it is inseparable from economic activity.

Pinning hopes on festive seasons for growth momentum, the said that overall consumption is expected to see further uptick in the coming months enhancing prospects of faster economic normalisation.

Talking about the high frequency indicators, it said that most of the parameters in October showed improvement. For instance, healthy kharif output, power consumption, rail freight, auto sales, vehicle registrations, highway toll collections, e-way bills, rebound in GST collections and record digital transactions.

“Given that there are indications of India’s growth in the current year being higher than currently projected by various agencies, fiscal space is set to widen to accommodate other priorities of the government. This is evident in the GST collections crossing Rs one trillion in October for the first time since February,” report said.

Besides, rural consumption too has stayed strong, in part helped by sustained MSP procurement of food grains by the government at higher prices.

It further said that the prospect of economic normalization is also evident in the external sector indicators with consumption of petroleum products increasing in September and exports rebounding strongly with a year-on-year positive growth for the first time in seven months.

On export growth, it said that it saw some moderation last month primarily driven by weak oil exports. One of the reasons why cargo traffic volumes have almost reached previous year levels in September.

In the financial account, global investors continue to be upbeat about India’s economic prospects as gross foreign direct investment inflows cross US$ 35 billion during April-August, 2020, the highest ever for the first five months of a financial year. With net FPI inflows staying robust in October, the rupee stood strong at about 73 to the dollar on the back of forex reserves now comfortably settled in excess of half a trillion dollars.

The concerns remained on India's current account balance, which recorded a surplus of $19.8 billion in the April- June 2020 quarter at 3.9 per cent of With a surplus trade balance in April-September 2020 and resilient remittances, the current account surplus is likely to be sustained in subsequent quarters. The probable current account surplus in this year, thereby, provides a cushion to increased spending in the economy, report said. The Centre’s fiscal deficit stood at ₹ 9.14 lakh crore during the first half of FY 21.

Even on the revenue side, the gross tax revenue registered a negative growth of 21.6 per cent, due to the negative growth in all direct taxes and major indirect taxes, except for excise duties. While, the non-tax revenue collections fell down by 55.9 per cent during April to September relative to the same period last year.

India’s fiscal space in the pandemic period has been characterised by additional spending. This has been directed towards ensuring a basic means of sustenance and livelihoods for the vulnerable people, relief measures for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), accommodating additional health infrastructure and services to fight Covid-19 and measures to boost consumption demand. "The fiscal space is also characterized by recent measures announced to lend to states for increasing capital expenditure, providing them assistance under SDRF and borrowing on their behalf to meet GST revenue shortfall," the review note said.

As on 23 October, the centre’s gross market borrowings during the current fiscal reached around two third of the annual target ( i.e Rs 8.2 trillion), 1.67 times higher than gross market borrowings during the corresponding period of the previous year. This is against the revised target of Rs 12 lakh crore.

Besides, food prices have been under pressure but are likely to smoothen out with prospects of a good kharif harvest and reduced supply-side disruptions in inter-state movement of food products.

Further a decline in the growth in demand deposits is also reflective of strengthening demand and more pertinently of a smaller inclination towards precautionary savings that the pandemic had induced to weaken consumption and growth. The decline in growth of cash in circulation further reflects a shift away from precautionary savings.

The corporate sector has seen growing success in mobilising funds from the capital market, both through public issue and private placement, reflecting the development of an alternative to bank credit. However, cost of bank credit has also been declining as monetary transmission appears to have gathered pace passing-through the earlier cuts in the repo rate to lowering of the weighted average lending rate on fresh loans.