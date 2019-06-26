India revises solar manufacturing tender specs to attract investors

More than a year and 10 extensions later, the Union government has revised the tender specifications for the first solar manufacturing linked power plant project in the country. Hoping to attract more investor interest, the tariff cap has been set at Rs 2.75/unit.

Corporation (SECI) on Tuesday issued Request for Selection (RfS) notice for selection of developers for setting up of 6 GW plants linked with setting up of 2 GW (per annum) of solar manufacturing plant.

A bidder can quote any capacity up to 1.5 GW of projects linked to 0.5 GW of solar manufacturing capacity, corresponding to one project. A total of four such projects have been put for bidding. A company can bid for one or all four.

In an interesting amendment introduced in the new RfS, has allowed using imported solar modules at the power plant and not necessarily ones the manufactured at the linked unit set up by the company. Earlier, it was mandatory.

“The SPDs would be allowed to set up Connected Solar PV Power Plant in parallel with setting up of manufacturing facility, i.e. the mandatory requirement of using self-produced modules in the Solar PV Power Plants under this scheme, will not be there. This can be set up either through imported modules or through modules manufactured by the manufacturing unit being set up by the bidder or through any other domestic modules,” said the RfS document reviewed by Business Standard.

Another new addition in the tender is regarding the manufacturing wherein the companies can submit bids for setting up manufacturing units for ingots and wafers, as well as, solar cells and modules. Ingots and wafers are a key component in the making of solar cells. While a module is a collection of solar cells, panels are the single power producing unit.

The tender, however, has not included the long awaited demand of the industry to include the existing solar manufacturing units. “As this scheme calls for setting up of solar manufacturing plants in India, already commissioned manufacturing plants cannot be considered under this RfS. However, expansion of the existing manufacturing facilities can be done anywhere in India,” said the RfS.

After several extensions, the central government in January this year decided to cancel the lone bid that came for setting up solar panel manufacturing along with a solar power plant. The single bid came from Azure Power in tie-up with Waaree Energies. The government re-issued the tender in March which was also extended again.

The latest global tender closes in August 2019.