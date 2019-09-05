India's 5-yr power plan: Move away from generation; focus on supply

Loaded with over capacity of thermal power, coupled with tepid demand and rising share of renewable energy, India will now witness a marked shift towards efficient supply and optimum generation mix. With all households connected, and industries facing high power rates, the Ministry of Power will focus on last-mile infrastructure and rationalised tariff across the board in its five-year vision plan.

The plan was submitted to the Prime Minister's office last month. A halt in power generation through conventional sources indicates a halt in any new private investment in thermal power ...