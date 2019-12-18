India's ambitious oil, gas production target faces environmental roadblock

India's ambitious target to increase the domestic oil and gas production has hit the environment roadblock now with several assets under the discovered small fields rounds (DSF I & II) and Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) stuck in getting clearances from environment, forests and wildlife departments.

According to sources, a few companies who got blocks under DSF-I are considering surrender of their blocks too as they are left with only three months to start production based on the initial contract with the government. Sources said none of the DSF blocks have started commercial ...