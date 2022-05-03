India's April coal output tops 66.15 mn tonnes amid power crunch: Report

India's total in April touched 66.15 million tonnes even as the nation grappled with the worst in over six years while demand hit a record high.

The total in April includes output by Ltd (CIL) and its subsidiaries at 53.47 million tonnes, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) at 5.32 million tonnes, and captive mines at 7.36 million tonnes.

India's total in FY22 was 777.02 million tonnes, up by 8.5 per cent from 716 million tonnes in FY21.

CIL achieved its highest-ever coal production in April this year at 53.47 million tonnes, up 6.02 per cent.

The increase in production came as India's power sector received 61.72 million tonnes of coal in April, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, 7.6 per cent lower than the target of 66.8 million tonnes.

One of the major reasons India faced a in April was the difficulties being faced in transporting coal to thermal plants.

Indian Railways cancelled 13 trains last week in order to speed up coal supplies.