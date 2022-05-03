India's April coal output tops 66.15 mn tonnes amid power crunch: Report

-
ALSO READ
What can India do to address its perennial power shortage?
Power sector's 'shocking' trinity to create a scorching summer this year
Is another coal shortage crisis looming over India?
TMS Ep155: Power crisis, K Srinath Reddy, real estate, Swiss banks
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
-
India's total coal production in April touched 66.15 million tonnes even as the nation grappled with the worst power crisis in over six years while demand hit a record high.
The total coal production in April includes output by Coal India Ltd (CIL) and its subsidiaries at 53.47 million tonnes, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) at 5.32 million tonnes, and captive mines at 7.36 million tonnes.
India's total coal production in FY22 was 777.02 million tonnes, up by 8.5 per cent from 716 million tonnes in FY21.
CIL achieved its highest-ever coal production in April this year at 53.47 million tonnes, up 6.02 per cent.
The increase in production came as India's power sector received 61.72 million tonnes of coal in April, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, 7.6 per cent lower than the target of 66.8 million tonnes.
One of the major reasons India faced a power crisis in April was the difficulties being faced in transporting coal to thermal plants.
Indian Railways cancelled 13 trains last week in order to speed up coal supplies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU