India's core sector output growth slows to 9-month low of 3.3% in August

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 9.8 per cent during April-August this fiscal

Topics
Core Sector output | August core sector output | fiscal year cycle

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Core sector output worst in 52 months; MPC may cut rates to prop up growth

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew 3.3 per cent in August -- the lowest in nine months -- as against 12.2 per cent in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Friday.

The previous low was in November 2021 at 3.2 per cent.

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 9.8 per cent during April-August this fiscal, compared to 19.4 per cent a year ago.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 17:11 IST

