India's exports up 36% at $23.8 bn for Dec 1-21, helping annual target

India exported items worth $23.8 billion during the first three weeks of December: up 36.2 per cent year-on-year and rising on robust external demand for goods, according to preliminary data from the commerce and industry ministry.

The growth was 27.7 per cent as compared to the same period 2019-20. In terms of value, goods worth $18.65 billion were exported two years ago.

Export of other items excluding petroleum oil and lubricants increased by over 28 per cent over the same period of 2020-21 as well as 2019-20.

According to the data, the value of grew by over a fourth to $7.36 billion during the third week of December as compared to the same period of 2020-21. It was up 15.4 percent during the same period in 2019-2020

Even as there has been a sustained increase in since the beginning of the year, due to recovery in key and robust demand. The pace of growth in was slower in November. Exports growth fell to 26.49 per cent in November from 43.05 per cent in the previous month. In terms of absolute value, it fell to $29.8 billion, lowest in nine months.

India aims to achieve a target of $400 billion in the current fiscal year, and has met nearly two-thirds of its annual export target during April-November.