India's health budget still in need of improvement, shows data

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
Bulls cheer Budget 2022; Sensex ends 848 pts higher, Nifty above 17,550
TMS Ep97: Budget session, bank privatisation, markets, expenditure budget
What should you expect from the Budget session?
What is Expenditure Budget?
-
The Department of Health Research (DHR) was created as a separate department under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 2007. It became fully functional from November 2008 with the appointment of its first secretary. The aim of the DHR is to introduce modern health technologies to the people through research and innovations related to diagnosis, treatment methods, and vaccines for preventions.The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) comes under the overall ambit of the DHR.
However, funding to this crucial department has been erratic. India’s health research Budget is very small. The total health research Budget of the US is 2.2 per cent of the GDP. In UK, it is 1.7 per cent of the GDP. In India, it is only 0.02 per cent of the GDP, whereas it needs to be around 5 per cent of the health Budget, given the size of India’s population and the challenges.
On the other hand, there is the problem of the current infrastructure being able to absorb higher levels of funding. The department’s projected demand is nowhere close to 5 per cent of the total health Budget (Rs 83,000 crore in Budget Estimates 2022-23).
The Parliament’s Standing Committee on Health heard depositions and has recommended in its this year’s Budget session report, that arms of the Department of Health Research, including the ICMR, be beefed up. It acknowledged ICMR’s work on research into vaccines against epidemics like the Nipah and Zika virus, and more recently Covid-19, but placed on record the need to extend systematic outreach of the ICMR and its agencies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU