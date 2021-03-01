JUST IN
Business Standard

India's Manufacturing PMI at 57.5 in Feb 2021, against 57.7 in Jan

The headline figure for manufacturing PMI remains above the long-run average of 53.6

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

This is a “reflection of further strengthening of V-shaped recovery” that began in Q2 of 2020-21, especially after a large GDP contraction in Q1 due to the lockdown, the Ministry of Finance said in a release

Expansion in India’s manufacturing activity, as tracked by the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), declined marginally to 57.5 in February from 57.7 in January 2021. The headline figure remained above the long-run average of 53.6.

The country's manufacturing sector activity climbed to a near eight-year high in January, driven by sharp rise in new business orders amid a rebound in demand conditions that led to rise in production and hiring activity.


A PMI reading above 50 denotes an expansion in manufacturing activity, while one below that level means contraction.

First Published: Mon, March 01 2021. 10:53 IST

