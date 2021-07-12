India's power usage rises 18% to 30.33 billion units during July 1-7

-
ALSO READ
India's natural gas consumption starts to stage recovery in June
Power consumption grows 8.2% in May amid slow recovery in demand
India's power consumption grows marginally by 0.88% in February
Power consumption across India grows 9.3% in first half of June
India's power consumption grows 24.35% in March, says Power Ministry
-
India's power consumption grew nearly 18 per cent in first week of July to 30.33 billion units (BU) compared to a year ago and returned to pre-pandemic level mainly due to easing of lockdown curbs and delayed monsoon, according to power ministry data.
Power consumption during July 1-7 last year was 25.72 BU. Power consumption was recorded at 26.63 BU in first week of July in 2019. Thus, consumption of power has not only grown year-on-year but also returned to pre-pandemic level. In July 2020, power consumption recovered to 112.14 BU, but remained lower than 116.48 BU in the same month of 2019 (pre-pandemic level).
Experts say recovery in power demand and consumption in first week of July is mainly due to delayed monsoon and improvement in economic activities due to easing of lockdown restrictions by states.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU