India's power usage rises 18% to 30.33 billion units during July 1-7

India's grew nearly 18 per cent in first week of July to 30.33 billion units (BU) compared to a year ago and returned to pre-pandemic level mainly due to easing of lockdown curbs and delayed monsoon, according to power ministry data.

during July 1-7 last year was 25.72 BU. was recorded at 26.63 BU in first week of July in 2019. Thus, consumption of power has not only grown year-on-year but also returned to pre-pandemic level. In July 2020, power consumption recovered to 112.14 BU, but remained lower than 116.48 BU in the same month of 2019 (pre-pandemic level).

Experts say recovery in power demand and consumption in first week of July is mainly due to delayed monsoon and improvement in economic activities due to easing of lockdown restrictions by states.

