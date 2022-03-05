India's tea industry is on tenterhooks as Russia wages war on Ukraine

One of the jokes about Indo-Soviet relations was that the bestselling exports were Raj Kapoor’s films and tea. The latter lost much of its favour in the region with the dissolution of the USSR in 1991 and the abolition of the central buying mechanism.

Yet 30 years on, as Russia wages war on Ukraine, the tea industry is on tenterhooks. Russia is among the top two buyers of Indian tea — the other being Iran — accounting for about 18 per cent of the industry’s total exports and the entire Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at close to a quarter. It’s a ...